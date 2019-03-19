Spring Break Safety Tips

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says there’s three things you need to be aware of this spring break: kids’s safety, home security and social media awareness.
Deputies say more kids will be out than normal. When you’re driving around neighborhoods, be cautious and careful.
If you are leaving town, make sure to leave lights on and lock doors. Deputies say leaving lights on make it look like someone’s home.
They also say, this could prevent someone from breaking in. Lastly, law enforcement says to continue watching your kids on social media...and be smart stewards of what YOURE posting online.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.