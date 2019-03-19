Red Marlow’s Rogersville nephew makes it onto The Voice

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Move over Red Marlow! Another Marlow has made it to ‘The Voice!’
And he just so happens to be Red’s nephew.
You can actually see Red backstage, cheering on nephew Jackson Marlow with other members of his family.
He performed his take on George Strait's 'Troubadour.'
The 18-year-old from Rogersville landed himself on Team Kelly during last night's blind audition.
He actually took the final spot for this season.
After the audtion, Jackson explained where his inspiration comes from.
