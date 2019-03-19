Red Marlow’s nephew makes it onto ‘The Voice’

ROGERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Move over, Red Marlow. Another Marlow has made it to “The Voice.” And he just so happens to be Red’s nephew.
Red was backstage, cheering on his nephew, Jackson Marlow, with other members of his family during Monday’s show..
He performed his take on George Strait’s “Troubadour.”
The 18-year-old from Rogersville landed himself on Team Kelly during Monday night’s blind audition. He actually took the final spot for this season.
After the audition, Jackson explained where his inspiration comes from.
“The type of music I sing is old traditional country music, you know, like 80s and 90s country, sort of like George Strait, Keith Whitley, Alan Jackson. Stuff like that you know, that’s really what I like to try and do,” Marlow said.
According to NBC, Marlow only started performing two years ago. He hopes to make music his full-time gig.
Another Alabama native also made it onto the show. Rod Stokes, who lives in Grand Bay, helped his family start their own traveling ministry. Now he’s ready to give his music career a shot on “The Voice” stage.
