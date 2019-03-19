Huntsville man indicted for capital murder while on parole for another murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is indicted for the 2016 murder of his girlfriend.
Corey Johnson is charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of Candice Wilson at their home in northwest Huntsville.
Johnson is accused of stabbing Wilson more than 50 times.
When that murder occurred, Johnson had recently been released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for a crime back in 1996, where four people were shot and killed execution-style over a stolen cellphone.
The two other men convicted in that crime were sentenced to death, but Johnson pleaded down to felony murder.
