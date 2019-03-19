Massachusetts child rape case fugitive found in Alabama

GOODWATER, AL (WSFA) - Putting nearly 1,200 miles between himself and law enforcement in Bristol County, Massachusetts, wasn’t far enough away, it turns out, for fugitive Brian Jesus Jackson.
Jackson was on that county’s district attorney’s most wanted list in connection to a child rape case, but he fled the state before prosecution. Nearly a year passed before an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police found evidence he “was likely hiding out in Goodwater, Alabama.”
On Wednesday, just days after Jackson’s 39th birthday, a Massachusetts State Trooper reached out to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. Within hours, Jackson was sitting in the Coosa County Jail, arrested without incident.
Jackson has since waived extradition in court and will soon be returned to the Northeast where he’ll be tried for two counts of child rape, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14, and one count of assault and battery of a minor.
