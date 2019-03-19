35 hepatitis A cases confirmed in NE Alabama outbreak

(WAFF) - There has been an outbreak of hepatitis A in northeastern Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 22 cases in Jackson County, 12 in DeKalb County, and one in Marshall County. Health officials say these numbers are expected to change as the outbreak investigation is ongoing.
The outbreak has been going on for several weeks, but so far has been confined to high-risk individuals.
The health department states it is vaccinating high-risk individuals and plans to release more information in the next few days.
