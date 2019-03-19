Freezing temperatures this morning; Warmer end to the week

Happy Tuesday! Grab a jacket as you run out the door this morning, we have some chilly temperatures across the Tennessee Valley.
We are waking up this morning at or below freezing in most spots across to Tennessee Valley. Wind chills are into the 20s in some spots. These chilly temperatures are expected to last through the morning hours today, but our afternoon temperatures should stay a little cooler than normal into the upper 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine as we move on into the afternoon today, and wind out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Skies will stay clear tonight and into your Wednesday. Wednesday waking up to cool temperatures once again with mid-30s across the Tennessee Valley. Plenty of sun to start your Wednesday with warmer temperatures moving in as well. We will be into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon with clouds picking up during the evening. Showers will move into the Valley late in the day on Wednesday, more so overnight into Thursday but overall it does not look to be significant. From there we look to stay dry until at least Sunday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.