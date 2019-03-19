Freezing temperatures this morning; Warmer end to the week

Skies will stay clear tonight and into your Wednesday. Wednesday waking up to cool temperatures once again with mid-30s across the Tennessee Valley. Plenty of sun to start your Wednesday with warmer temperatures moving in as well. We will be into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon with clouds picking up during the evening. Showers will move into the Valley late in the day on Wednesday, more so overnight into Thursday but overall it does not look to be significant. From there we look to stay dry until at least Sunday.