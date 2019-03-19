Freeze Warning for tomorrow morning

High pressure has been hanging around to our north, giving us the gorgeous conditions outside today. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow for radiational cooling, and temperatures will drop into the low 30s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 1 AM-9 AM Wednesday.
The first day of Spring will be a nice one! Sunshine will grace the sky and afternoon highs will rebound into the lower 60s. A cold front will push towards our area and could spark a few showers for the overnight hours into early Thursday morning. Most will not get any rain, and the rest of the day Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Friday wraps up the work week with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The weekend features a good warm-up. Saturday’s high will peak into the lower 60s and Sunday’s high will peak into the lower 70s. Sunday has a small rain chance, but the next best shot for showers comes on Monday as a cold front moves through. Tuesday is much cooler as a result of the cold air on the back side of the cold front. Temperatures will warm through next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.