Freeze Warning for tomorrow morning

Friday wraps up the work week with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The weekend features a good warm-up. Saturday’s high will peak into the lower 60s and Sunday’s high will peak into the lower 70s. Sunday has a small rain chance, but the next best shot for showers comes on Monday as a cold front moves through. Tuesday is much cooler as a result of the cold air on the back side of the cold front. Temperatures will warm through next week.