Beauregard native donates furniture to help Lee County tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - As Lee County continues to clean up, recover, and rebuild after an EF-4 tornado killed 23 people, the sense of community is growing stronger by the day and neighbors are stepping up to make sure every need is met.
Beauregard native Shannon Culligan has a total of five storage units packed full of furniture that he’s offering to donate to those affected by the tornado.
“A bedroom with full size bed, a chest of drawers and night stand, the dining room sets with table and four chairs, also a desk and a chair , south and a love seat, some end tables and coffee tables, a few other odd pieces,” Culligan listed all he had to offer. “Should have enough for up to 25 families.”
Culligan has family who lives less than a mile from the tornado’s path, and has known many of the victims for years.
He bought all of this furniture months ago.. his plan was to clean it up and sell it, he just hadn’t gotten around to it before the storm came.
“I purchased this furniture in an allotment about 5 months ago, with intent to sell it and make a profit and never had time to do it, it’s been sitting,” explained Culligan. So now, he’s offering it up to storm survivors. All they have to do is call.
“I probably received 20-30 phone calls and messages a day, all the way to Talbotton, GA, Harris county.”
Culligan knows he won’t be able to fill EVERYONE’s needs for furniture, but he’s happy to be a part of a community that, as he put it, is “showing the world what community is supposed be”.
“I love that part of being able to help people in general,” Culligan said. “You never think that it’ll happen here in your own backyard.”
He believes this was the bigger plan for why he bought the furniture in the first place, and then never found time to get around to selling it.
According to theLee County EMA, 213 homes were destroyed on March 3rd, another 129 had major damage, and 241 more suffered minor damage.
Survivors of the tornadoes who need furniture should contact Culligan directly at (334) 444-5680.
