American Airlines adds new direct flights from Huntsville to Dallas

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Beginning in June, American Airlines will offer more early morning and evening flight options for passengers traveling direct from Huntsville, Ala., to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).
The additional service provides even more convenient connections through American’s vast network, which will operate more than 900 daily flights this summer.
Customers in Huntsville will have the opportunity to make one stop in DFW to travel to places like Dublin, Ireland and Munich, Germany, where American is launching seasonal service for the first time beginning in June.
For more information or to make reservations, visit aa.com. Reservations can also be made at no additional charge using the Huntsville Hot Ticket Hot Line service by calling 256-258-1944 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are very excited that American made the decision to add service to the Huntsville market and we know that our customers will appreciate more options and will utilize this service,” stated Dr. Carl J. Gessler, Jr., Chairman, Board of Directors, Huntsville International Airport.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.