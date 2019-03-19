Actor Kristoff St. John died of heart disease and alcohol overdose, coroner says

(CNN/Gray News) – The Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled actor Kristoff St. John’s February death was an accident.
The Emmy Award-winning actor was best known for his role as Neil Winters on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.”
The 52-year-old was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home on Feb. 3.
According to the coroner, the actor died from heart disease combined with an accidental alcohol overdose.
The coroner’s office said an autopsy indicated the cause of death was “hypertrophic heart disease,” according to Los Angeles TV station KCAL.
“Other significant conditions: myocardial bridging of left anterior descending coronary artery and effects of ethanol. The manner of death has been certified as an accident,” the coroner’s report said, according to KCAL.
St. John reportedly struggled since the 2014 suicide of his son Julian. Some of his last social media posts were about his son’s suicide.
St. John is survived by two daughters, Paris and Lola.
