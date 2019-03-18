Sunny and cool, gradual warm up this week

Happy Monday! It is cooler today, but the dry trend continues. Look forward to a lot of sunshine. Highs will be below average, in the mid 50s this afternoon.
The Tennessee Valley stays quiet as we approach the first day of Spring. The morning will be cold Wednesday morning, but highs will be in the lower 60s. A cold front could spark a shower or two as it passes through the area Wednesday into Thursday, but most will maintain dry conditions. A small chance for rain comes on both Wednesday and Thursday.
After the front passes, and we move into the weekend, temperatures will warm near 70 degrees for the high. Overnight lows will also move into the 40s.
