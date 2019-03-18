RSVP for free tax help in Athens and Limestone County

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -Athens-Limestone RSVP is once again sponsoring free tax help to lower-income, disabled or elderly people at multiple locations in the county, according to our news partner.
The service is offered through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. RSVP Executive Director Betty Ruth said about 20 volunteers have been trained for weeks and received IRS certification to assist with filing federal and state returns.
"These people are well-seasoned volunteers," Ruth said. "We start the week before Thanksgiving and we do training in December and January."
This year's tax season sees a new location in Athens. Renovations at First Baptist Church in Athens, where RSVP has traditionally offered the service, meant the group had to move to First United Methodist Church's Youth Center at 203 N. Jefferson St. this year.
Volunteers can help with tax prep at the Athens location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in February. From March 1 until April 15, services will be offered at the location on Mondays and Thursdays only. Walk-ins only.
Walk-in clients in Decatur can visit the Decatur Public Library 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in February. From March 1 to April 15, volunteers will be available 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Ardmore volunteers are available by appointment only Wednesdays at the Ardmore Public Library from Feb. 6 to April 10. Call 931-427-4883 to schedule an appointment.
"We try to make it accessible and convenient for everyone to have the opportunity if they need the service," Ruth said.
Clients can file electronically or receive a paper form to take home with them and file later. There is no charge to file through the service and no restrictions on which forms can be used to file, though Ruth encouraged those with several income sources or rental properties to visit a paid preparer.
What to bring
If using the free tax service, please bring the following items:
• Proof of identification (photo ID);
• Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents or a Social Security number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration;
• An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number;
• Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN;
• Birthdates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return;
• Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from any employers;
• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099);
• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available;
• Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check;
• Your spouse if filing taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, as both spouses must be present to sign the required forms;
• Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number, such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number;
• Form 1095-A, B or C (Affordable Health Care statements); and
• Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.
For additional information, call RSVP at 256-232-7207.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.