Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigates boating fatality

JACKSON COUNTY AL (WAFF) - A Swearengin man is dead following a boating accident Friday night in Jackson County.
Sheriff’s officials say two men were found near a boat dock seeking help near the bridge on Highway 117.
The men said they were bow fishing and were traveling down the river and hit something causing their boat to flip. Two people were able to get to safety.
Jackson County and Stevenson Rescue squads arrived and after several hours they were able to locate the body of 28-year-old Jaron Willmon approximately t10 feet from where the boat had flipped.
The accident remains under investigation by the Alabama Marine Patrol.
