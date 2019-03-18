Haleyville woman killed in vehicle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash at 3:05 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Haleyville woman.
Alabama State Troopers say 71-year-old Carolyn P. Nicholson was killed when the F-250 pickup truck she was driving left the road and struck a tree on County Road 93 in Franklin County, approximately 10 miles north of Haleyville.
Nicholson was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Troopers say she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
