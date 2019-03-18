Ardmore man charged with sexually abusing children

LIMESTONE, AL (WAFF) - An Ardmore man is facing multiple sex crime charges after reports of the child sexual abuse were made to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Eugene Loggins, 38, was initially arrested on March 14 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and one count of first-degree sodomy. He was released Saturday from the Limestone County Jail on $150,000 bond.
On Monday, he was arrested again on another count of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
On March 8, the parents of three juvenile girls reported the possible abuse to deputies. The girls were taken to the Child Advocacy Center in Athens, where they were interviewed. After the interviews, two of the three girls disclosed sexual abuse by Loggins that had spanned a couple of years.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges may be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.
One Ardmore resident said Loggins coached her daughter in an Ardmore recreational softball league in 2012.
Loggins is on the Limestone County Girls Softball Association coaches list for 2012 and 2014. It’s unclear at this time if he has been involved anytime recently.
