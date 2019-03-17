Sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day

Quiet weather continues for this St. Patrick's Day. A chilly start will rebound nicely this afternoon. Highs will peak into the low 60s. Sunshine will be abundant. The week ahead will be dry and will feature plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move through the area tonight, and tomorrow's temperatures will be below average. Highs on Monday will only rise into the mid 50s.
The next shot for showers could come Thursday. A few light scattered showers could push into the area, but the rain chance does not look great. There is a good chance most of the area will make it through the week without seeing rain.
Temperatures will gradually increase back to average by the middle of the week. High rise back into the lower 60s, and by the end of the week high could even get into the mid to upper 60s. By the beginning of next week, temperatures could be pushing near 70 degrees.
