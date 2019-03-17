Muscle Shoals post office mysteriously closed

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - Some people in Muscle Shoals are frustrated over the sudden and mysterious closure of the post office on Avalon Avenue.
Customers are currently having to get their mail out of temporary mail boxes inside a double-wide trailer behind the building, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Neither the U.S. Postal Service nor the owner of the post office gone into detail about why exactly the post office was closed.
Many people have reached out to the post office on Facebook about the sudden closure.
Mayor David Bradford says his office has been receiving several phone calls, but that he doesn’t know why it was shut down.
U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt has also gotten involved. He has tried to reach out to the postal service about the issue, but so far has been unsuccessful.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.