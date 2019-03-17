Limestone County deputy’s wife loses battle with Leukemia

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The wife of a Limestone County deputy passed away on Thursday, losing her battle with leukemia.
Breanna Smith died on Thursday following septic shock, according to Limestone County PIO Stephen Young, who spoke with our news partners at the Athens News Courier. She was married to deputy Justin Smith.
The News Courier reports that sheriff’s employees had given up sick time over the last few years so Justin could be at Breanna’s bedside. The couple have one son, Landon.
A Facebook page is even dedicated to Breanna, titled “Breanna’s Prayer Warriors”.
Breanna will be laid to rest on Monday at 2 p.m., following visitation on Sunday at Limestone Chapel on Highway 31 at 5 p.m.
