Clear & chilly tonight with a quiet week ahead

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Skies will stay mostly clear for the rest of your St. Patrick’s Day Sunday, overnight low temperatures will be quite chilly falling into the middle 30s.
Monday will be a very nice start to the week with highs in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies. The weather pattern will remain quiet for most of the week with gradual warming, Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with more sun.
The Vernal Equinox occurs at 4:58 PM CDT on Wednesday and Spring will officially begin, highs will be in the low 60s with isolated showers.
A few spotty showers are possible on Thursday with temperatures in the middle 60s. Next weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, things look dry for now.
