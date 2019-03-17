Clean up efforts still underway in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Volunteers are continuing to offer their services in Lee County as the community is working to clean up and pick pieces of their lives off of the ground after tornadoes, one an EF-4, that devastated parts of Beauregard.
Two weeks after devastating storms swept through Lee County killing 23 people and injuring several others, the community is still on the road to recovery.
“We’ve got crews set up at different sites to take care and help these people in need. When you come out and you see what’s taken place here and you put boots in it, you really don’t understand the devastation that took place here,” said Opelika Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram volunteer, Earl Hudson.
Hudson says that a lot of progress has been made to clear this area, but due to the extent of the damage, there's still a lot of work to be done.
“If you saw the original shots before anyone was out here doing any cleanup, what they’ve done just to be able to move out here, to be able to go down the streets and get to their houses, there’s been some incredible work done out here already," he said. "But there’s plenty of work to do and we’d love your help.”
Two disaster recovery centers have been opened, one at Providence Baptist Church, the other located at Mount Olive Baptist Church. These centers are serving as one stop shops for any survivors that may have questions about the recovery process.
“They can speak with the SBA. They will be able to speak to the state. They will be able to speak with maybe some county agencies, speak with FEMA,” says FEMA spokesperson, Mike Wade.
Those centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. FEMA officials say that the centers will open daily until they are no longer needed.
Anyone that suffered loss and has not filed a claim with your insurance company or registered with FEMA is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.
