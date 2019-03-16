5 tornadoes confirmed across central AL Thursday

The EF-2 over Lake Jordan in Elmore County touched down near Shoal Creek Drive on the western shore of Lake Jordan. The tornado was estimated to have reached 120 miles per hour and traveled 8.5 miles. The NWS said the initial damage was weak but the storm intensified, causing minor roof damage to homes while snapping and uprooting numerous trees. The tornado then crossed Jordan Lake and caused extensive damage on Red Bone Drive, Speigner Roa, Shady Lane Road, Jones Corner Road, Montana Drive and Dakota Drive. Hundreds of trees were downed, power poles were downed and homes suffered damage. but the strongest damage was yet to come. The NWS said the storm moved northeastward and crossed Thornton Road. There, several homes lost entire roofs and a few walls. The tornado continued its path from here before lifting. In total, the NWS reports at least 35 power poles were downed, at least 50 structures were damaged, two convenience stores were damaged, and a few homes had both the roofs removed and walls collapsed. One car was moved over 30 yards.