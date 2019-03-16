Man charged in cold case murders of Dothan teens

OZARK, AL (WSFA/WTVY) - A man, whom police believe is linked by DNA to the 1999 murders of two high school students, has been charged with their deaths.
Sources say the suspect is Coley McCraney who is from Ozark and now resides in Dothan. His age isn’t immediately available but WTVY is told McCraney is married and has children.
He’s charged with the murders of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, Northview High School students.
Sources say an out of state lab matched McCraney as the possible killer through a genealogy report. He had not been previously identified as a suspect because McCraney has no previous record so DNA wasn’t on file.
Hawlett and Beasley left for Beasley's birthday party on the night of July 31, 1999. They became lost and wound up in Ozark.
Hawlett later called her mother, Carol Roberts, and told her they were on their way home after receiving directions. They never made it.
The following day, police in Ozark found their bodies in the trunk of Beasley’s Mazda 929. They had been shot.
McCraney is held without bond with a first appearance pending.
