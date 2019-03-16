Calm, quiet,and cool today

Calm and quiet conditions continue today. High pressure to the west is helping to provide quiet weather for the Tennessee Valley. A northerly flow is still in place, bring in cool air into the area. Highs will warm into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.
St. Patrick’s Day brings more pleasant weather as the weekend wraps up. Expect a cool start to the day, but temperatures rebound into the lower 60s by the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Sunshine continues for most of the forecast ahead. A shower or two may be possible during the middle of the week, but chances are slim. We will likely maintain calm and quiet conditions through the work week and into the weekend. Next weekend is the best chance for wet weather. Temperatures will gradually warm up through next week, which would pair greatly with the sunshine.
