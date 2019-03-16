Auburn advances, Alabama falls in SEC men’s basketball quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFF) - Auburn got a big contribution from Bryce Brown in Thursday’s win over Missouri. On Friday, it was his backcourt teammate Jared Harper delivering. Harper scored a team high 27 points as Auburn beat South Carolina in the SEC tournament quarterfinals 73-64.
The Tigers will advance to the semifinals Saturday to face Florida. At stake is a berth in the SEC tournament championship Sunday.
Tenth seed Alabama took on number 2 seed Kentucky. The Tide fell behind fast in the first half but never gave up.
The Crimson Tide came out in the second half, even fighting harder but Kentucky was just defensively swarming them tonight stopping their offensive momentum. The Tide continued to push hard towards the end but just couldn’t execute on offense down the stretch as Kentucky went on to win 73-55.
