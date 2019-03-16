Anti-abortion protesters suing city of Huntsville over noise rules

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Two anti-abortion protesters are suing the city of Huntsville because they say a city ordinance is preventing their voices from being heard.
The Rev. James Henderson and Carol Henderson claim the law violates their right to free speech.
The ordinance was amended in 2017 to state that noise from events can’t be plainly audible from inside nearby buildings
Workers inside the Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives had complained that doctors and patients could hear anti-abortion protesters screaming outside.
