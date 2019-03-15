TODAY’s Al Roker to visit tornado damaged Beauregard, AL Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - TODAY’s Al Roker will be reporting live from Beauregard on Monday, NBC announced Friday.
Roker will be shining a light on the tornado ravaged area and the people who are hurting there as they recover and rebuild.
The visit is a part of TODAY’s ‘Lend a Hand’ series. Previously, Roker and Lend a Hand have helped storms victims in Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida and Puerto Rico.
Reporter Bethany Davis will join Roker Monday morning during Today in Alabama.
Residents in Lee County are still recovering following the deadly March 3 tornadoes that left 23 dead. The Lee County EMA is asking for additional volunteers to help in the recovery process.
