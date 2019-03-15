Police urge safety during St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Are you planning to celebrate the luck of the Irish this weekend? If you’re in Huntsville, you might want to think twice about getting behind the wheel after drinking.
There will be a number of St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday, March 16, and there will be extra officers on hand to keep people safe.
The parade will go from 11:30a-12:30p downtown and the after party will be in the Butler Green/ Campus 805 area.
There’s also a 5-K and block party, as well as an all day event at Keegan’s Pub.
The entertainment district's hours have been extended from 6 am to midnight on Saturday.
It includes most of the restaurants and bars downtown.
" We want people to call a ride if you need a ride. If you're going to drink, go ahead and get that Uber lined up. Please cross the street at proper crosswalks and traffic lights as well. We'll have off duty officers in a capacity to be downtown for public safety. We'll have some public safety aides also directing pedestrian traffic," explained Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
DUI enforcement will also be happening.
HPD says officers will be keeping an eye out for drunk drivers throughout the city.
EVENT INFORMATION:
MoJo Radio Show .5k: 9am-3pm-It involves a block party which will have Washington St. shut down between Clinton and Holmes. Off-duty officers will be hired to block the roadway and provide direction/access for emergency vehicles if needed. A 0.5k walk is also part of this event. The walk will be conducted after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade has concluded, and will utilize on-duty HPD for traffic control.
St Patrick's Parade Downtown: 1130 am – 12:30 pm- The route will encompass several downtown streets. Local/Emergency vehicle access will be coordinated by officers on scene.
St Patrick's Day After Party / Butler Green (Campus 805): 1p –There will no road closures, and the food/drink sales will come from Straight to Ale & Yellowhammer.
Keegan’s Pub: 6am- midnight. It is sponsored by Keegan’s Pub and will take place at their establishment and the Terrace Level of Big Spring East. There will be no road/sidewalk closures. Entertainment District hours have been extended and there will be off-duty officers working this event.
