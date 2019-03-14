Mobile home park one of hardest hit areas in Blount Co. during severe weather

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - There are a number of shelters set up around the Blount County after Thursday’s severe weather.
At First Baptist Church Oneonta they opened their doors as a shelter for families displaced in Allgood. And there could be many people in need.
One of the hardest hit areas was Bolle Mobile Home Park.
There are tress down, trees in mobile homes and cars. There were at least 100 units at that mobile home park. We know as of Thursday night that at least six were destroyed. Other units suffered some form of damage. We’re also told several cars were crushed by down trees
Fortunately no one was seriously injured.
Tonya Sterling was inside her mobile home when that storm came rolling through.
“A lot of win tree branches hitting the trailer powerlines going down and I stayed in my bedroom and sat on the floor where I could be safe. I just couldn’t believe it here here I’m trying to take In all the damage. A lot of people lost their vehicles in their trailer,” she said.
Allgood Mayor Sandra Holland says she spoke with a lot of people who live at the mobile home park.
“I am very thankful for the people in our trailer parks are doing well I think there’s been very few injuries very minimal,” said Holland.
The fire chief credits that the early warnings families received. Many of the people who lived in the trailer parks made it to a safe space.
