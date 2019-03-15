Huntsville City Council approves new Marriott hotel next to VBC

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council unanimously approved a new hotel development in downtown Huntsville. It’s part of the big picture plan and the expansion of the Von Braun Center.
Ascent Hospitality will build a four-story, 187-room hotel at Clinton Avenue and Monroe Street, right across from that VBC expansion project.
It’s a $40 million project that will create 150 jobs, according to the agreement.
The city will sell the land for around $1.5 million.
The group will build an Autograph Marriott, what they’re calling the most high-end version of the Marriott.
The city will build a new parking deck in the area using $9 million out of the capital fund.
Ascent Hospitality must meet a December 2021 deadline to build the hotel. If they do not meet this deadline, they must foot half the bill for the parking deck, per the agreement.
