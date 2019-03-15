2 Florence men charged with domestic violence

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Two men in Florence are charged with domestic violence after police say fights with their girlfriends escalated.
According to officers, James Offutt’s reportedly choked his girlfriend to the point of causing bruising and marks on her neck as she was holding her child.
And police say Rodney Smith, grabbed his girlfriend, put her in a chokehold and knocked her to the ground.
Both are charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, which is a felony.
