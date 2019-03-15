Dry trend begins with highs will be below average, reaching the upper 50s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the work week! A dry trend begins today and extends into next week giving our area a much needed break from wet weather.
Clouds will clear through the day and the sky will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be below average, reaching the upper 50s.
Dry and quiet conditions pour into the weekend and next week. The weekend will be a lot like today. Expect dry weather and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
The mornings will be chilly as temperatures to start the day will be in the low to mid 30s. Saturday will include a mix of sun and clouds and St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly sunny.
The work week will warm up gradually and most of the week includes sunshine. Highs should be int he 60s by the middle of the week, and the weekend could have highs pushing near 70 degrees.
The next chance for rain could be at the end of the 10 day forecast as we look ahead to next weekend.
