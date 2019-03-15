Bare hands, rodent droppings and lots of low scores in this week’s Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Certain phrases jump out at us in the WAFF 48 newsroom when the weekly Kitchen Cops reports are sent in to us. “fresh rodent feces found throughout the kitchen” is one of those phrases. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what was written up for Taqueria Toros Bravos on Patton Road in Huntsville. It had the lowest score of the week, not just in Madison County, but in all of the north Alabama counties who reached out to us this week. It earned a 74. In addition to the rodent issue, there were also frayed fryer skimmers, which can leave metal bits in food, hand sinks blocked, meaning employees couldn’t wash their hands, ice with unidentified black substances on it, and produce with unidentified white substances on it. The sink was cleared and the produce, ice and fryer skimmers were tossed, but the score stands until the next inspection.