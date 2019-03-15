Bare hands, rodent droppings and lots of low scores in this week’s Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Certain phrases jump out at us in the WAFF 48 newsroom when the weekly Kitchen Cops reports are sent in to us. “fresh rodent feces found throughout the kitchen” is one of those phrases. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what was written up for Taqueria Toros Bravos on Patton Road in Huntsville. It had the lowest score of the week, not just in Madison County, but in all of the north Alabama counties who reached out to us this week. It earned a 74. In addition to the rodent issue, there were also frayed fryer skimmers, which can leave metal bits in food, hand sinks blocked, meaning employees couldn’t wash their hands, ice with unidentified black substances on it, and produce with unidentified white substances on it. The sink was cleared and the produce, ice and fryer skimmers were tossed, but the score stands until the next inspection.
The Hampton Cove Golf Course also was not up to par this week. It scored a 76 due to a leaking dumpster, dirty ice machine, cooler not being cool enough and employees touching food with their bare hands. The employees got some extra training and the cooler was fixed, but a follow up inspection found the ice machine was still dirty and the dumpster was still leaking.
We saw a huge spike in write-ups involving employees not using proper sanitation this week. Whether it was touching foods bare handed, not washing hands or not changing gloves, these issues popped up at the Taqueria Acapulco in Decatur (score: 82), the Farm Burger in Huntsville (score: 88), the Casa Santiago on Spring Avenue in Decatur (score: 93) and Island Jerk on Sparkman Drive in Huntsville (score: 76) just to name a few.
To see the raw scores and inspection reports from around north Alabama, click on the links below.
