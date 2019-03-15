AL teen located after desperate search

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A North Alabama family’s nightmare is over after authorities revealed that a missing teenager was located.
Paxton Glenn, 14, was with investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night after being gone for several days.
Lisa Glenn was living every parent’s worst nightmare. On Thursday afternoon, she was waiting for any word on the whereabouts of her daughter.
“We have desperately been searching the past two days,” she said in an interview at the family’s home in the Monrovia area, surrounded by Paxton’s siblings.
The teen left Sparkman 9th Grade School on Tuesday afternoon and got into a strange van.
“She was picked up at school by someone unknown to our family, someone she met on Snapchat. Paxton doesn’t own a phone. She got access to these people through kids at school giving her their phones,” Lisa Glenn explained.
With every passing minute, their worries multiplied. The Glenns feared Paxton could be in danger. Her parents said there were lots of rumors going around about her disappearance, but they were also overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from friends, family and strangers.
On Thursday, her father and others were searching for her in Decatur.
“Someone of the reports that we got were that she was dropped off and left alone,” her mother stated.
The family is extremely grateful to the thousands of people who shared Paxton’s picture and information.
The FBI aided the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert and the sheriff’s office notified the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The public information officer for the sheriff’s office, Lt. Donny Shaw, thanked the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their assistance.
Lisa Glenn revealed that with all of the support the family got from the community, there were also negative things being shared surrounding Paxton’s disappearance.
"It's sad," her mother said. "There are kids at Paxton's school that are creating videos with her face and name in them. They're making fun of her situation and Paxton is in a very serious, possibly dangerous, situation."
She urged other parents to familiarize themselves with different social media apps and the way they work, including Snapchat.
“Parents don’t realize that after a period of time, those messages go away. So you might think you’re tracking your kids by looking at their phone every two to three days. Those messages don’t stay there. They disappear after a certain period of time,” Lisa Glenn added.
