The water has receded at Spring Park in Tuscumbia and crews are finally starting the clean up process
By Levi Harvey | March 13, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 9:52 PM

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - Most of the attractions at Spring Park are closed right now because they are too damaged for visitors to enjoy. This carousel is a big draw to a lot of people. It’s likely it will have to come down and a new one put in its place.

A popular place at Spring Park no longer a beautiful landmark. Flooding destroyed everything.What’s left, restoration crews are busy working to tear out and haul out the damage.

We now know damage totals are running around 1 million dollars in Colbert County. City leaders hope to get help from the federal government to cover a lot of the expenses. The hope here tonight is to have the rides repaired or replaced and back up and running next month.

