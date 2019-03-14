Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A very active second half of the day is expected for the Tennessee Valley. The Tennessee Valley and Middle Tennessee have the highest threat for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible today, including high damaging winds, heavy rainfall, a few tornadoes, and large hail.
This storm system has already produced a lot of precipitation across the country. Rain and snow are stretched from parts of Canada and the Great Lakes down to the southern states in the southeast. The Tennessee Valley will receive plenty of rain with showers marching in from the west, first affecting the Shoals around 2 PM-6PM. As the wet weather continues on its eastward track, the Metro area could see the action from 3 PM-7PM, then the Sand Mountain area will likely see storms from 4 PM-9 PM.
It will be a warm day with highs in the mid 70s. The timeline for the storms has the activity right in our area during the peak of the daytime heating, which could aid in some strong to severe storms, along with other parameters. Winds are flowing in from the south at 20-30 mph, and gusting up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 PM.
After the showers are gone and the cold front has passed, the weather will return to quiet conditions Friday to wrap up the week. The cold front will filter in the cold air behind it and we will be cool and below average through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The next push of cold air comes Tuesday. Dry weather sticks around for quite a while, giving the area a much needed break from the rain. We could have no rain from tomorrow through next weekend.
