Rain hampering city projects in Marshall county

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - All this rain is causing headaches for people who are working on construction projects in Albertville and Boaz.
The rain is having a huge impact on projects. Some of them are not making their deadlines.
“It seems like it’s rained every other day and the amount of rain that we’ve had it really hampers moving any dirt,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar.
In Boaz, the rains are hindering efforts to complete their new park.
In Albertville, they're moving a lot of dirt at their new rec center but rain is making it difficult.
City officials there say contractors are having to play catch up when it’s not raining.
“They’re there working pretty much sunup to sundown right now trying to stay on track with the site development,” said Albertville city council president Nathan Broadhurst.
In Boaz this project that started back in the fall is behind, way behind.
“We’ve missed almost two months. We’ve had 44 inches of rain in Boaz,” said Mayor Dyar.
So a project that was supposed to be finished by the first part of the summer may not be finished until just before fall.
“I mean, I can’t control the weather. It is what it is and there’s a reason for it and I don’t let things like that upset me,” said Mayor Dyar.
Mayor Dyar says it’s also been so wet they have not even been able to pave a road since last October.
