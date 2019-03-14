First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.
Our threat for severe weather increased overnight. A combination of strong wind shear, high atmospheric energy, and high moisture all line up to show an increased threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening.
A few morning showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday anywhere in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. These storms will likely not become severe. We will also have some strong wind gusts this morning and today, with gusts from the south of 20 to 40 mph. After some early morning activity we could see a break in all rain until later in the afternoon. The threat for severe storms will arrive during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
It will be a warm and muggy day today and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. That will allow the atmosphere to build up plenty of energy in by 3 p.m. we expect the formation of strong storms starting over Northwestern Alabama. As these storms grow and mature they are expected to become supercells which could increase the potential for large hail and tornadoes. All forms of severe weather are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible with this afternoon’s storms. I expect storms to be out of the Valley and into NW Georgia before midnight.
Once this line has made its way through northeastern Alabama we will begin to clear out, but temperatures are expected to cool a little bit. Your St. Patrick’s Day weekend does look dry, but also cooler with temperature staying into the mid to upper 50s.
Stay weather alert and keep it tuned to WAFF for the most recent updated regarding this severe weather threat.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
