First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

It will be a warm and muggy day today and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. That will allow the atmosphere to build up plenty of energy in by 3 p.m. we expect the formation of strong storms starting over Northwestern Alabama. As these storms grow and mature they are expected to become supercells which could increase the potential for large hail and tornadoes. All forms of severe weather are possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible with this afternoon’s storms. I expect storms to be out of the Valley and into NW Georgia before midnight.