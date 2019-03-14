FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley

WHEN: The storm threat is greatest this afternoon and evening across the Tennessee Valley. Storms are expected to move into Northwest Alabama after 2pm and progress east throughout the rest for the afternoon and evening. Below is the timeline with a breakdown of the expected time when storms will be in your neighborhood. There does look like we could see two different waves of storms today, so don’t let your guard down after the first wave of storms moves through. Our threat should be over by 11pm.