FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley

(WAFF) - Today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Overnight the Storm Prediction Center placed the Tennessee Valley in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms today. Right now all of our severe weather parameters look to be in the correct threshold to create and maintain strong to severe storms.
WHERE: Everyone in the Tennessee Valley is in an area of risk for strong to severe storms today, but the greatest risk for areas to the west of I-65 in Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama.
MAIN THREATS: Our main threats in these severe storms are damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. We will also have a threat for tornadoes and large hail, especially if storms become supercells. Model data does support the development of supercells with some of these storms.
The highest probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point is shown in orange in the image below. This includes the following cities: Huntsville, Decatur, Fayetteville, Albertville, Athens, Florence, Madison, Muscle Shoals, Cullman, Russellville, & Moulton.
WHEN: The storm threat is greatest this afternoon and evening across the Tennessee Valley. Storms are expected to move into Northwest Alabama after 2pm and progress east throughout the rest for the afternoon and evening. Below is the timeline with a breakdown of the expected time when storms will be in your neighborhood. There does look like we could see two different waves of storms today, so don’t let your guard down after the first wave of storms moves through. Our threat should be over by 11pm.
While we will have some scattered showers and storms through the morning, these are not expected to be severe. These morning showers/storms could even provide boundaries in the atmosphere which could fire up future storms into the afternoon. While we will be cloudy for much of the day, we expecting strong winds from the south to bring in warmth and moisture. If temperatures make their way into the mid-70 that would provide enough energy and heat to create strong storms this afternoon.
As always, make sure you keep checking back on-air, online, on our social media pages, and on our 48 First Alert Weather app for the latest details on today’s storms. If/when severe storms move in, we will be in wall-to-wall coverage to make sure you are as up to date and as safe as possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.