Family of 5 displaced after house fire on Flagstone Drive in Madison

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - A family of five is forced to start their day somewhere new after a fire in their Madison apartment on Wednesday night.
Firefighters received a call about a fire at the Madison Landing Apartment complex on Flagstone Drive just after 10:30 p.m.
Firefighters saw heavy flames when they arrived, but they were quickly able to put out the blaze.
They say the fire started in the kitchen.
Thankfully no one was hurt, and the red cross was called to help the family.
