Crime Stoppers: Bat-wielding pawn shop burglars still sought

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are searching for two burglary suspects.
Two people were caught on camera using a baseball bat to break into A Pawn on Blue Spring Road in Huntsville on Aug. 30, 2018. Police say it didn’t take them long to grab two large televisions before taking off.
Do you recognize these two TV thieves? One of them was last seen wearing an Indiana Pacers hoodie. The other was dressed in all black.
Call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
