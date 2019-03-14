Auburn beats Mizzou, advances to SEC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFF) - Auburn pulled ahead of Missouri in the final minutes lock in a game against South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the SEC men’s basketball tournament.
Auburn, a 5 seed, took on 12th seed Missouri in Nashville on Thursday afternoon. Missouri’s Jordan Geist lead his team with 25 points and helped keep his Tigers within two points at the half. Torrence Watson also worked to keep Missouri in the mix with 20 total points.
However, Auburn’s balanced attack on offense helped the Tigers gain the upper hand in the final minutes.
Auburn won the game 81-71. The Tigers will play 4th seed South Carolina on Friday afternoon.
