Work finally begins on Aldridge Gap Road more than 3 years after Christmas Day flood

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - After more than three years, a Marshall County road heavily damaged by flooding is finally getting repaired.
Work is underway on Aldridge Gap Road.
It would have been easy had it just been a road repair but they are literally moving the road and that meant getting clearances from area property owners.
Construction work started Monday. A Christmas Day 2015 flood caused a portion of the road to fall off the side of a mountain.
So after engineering and landowner agreements, crews are plowing a new road to avoid the curve where the damage was done.
Engineers say that should eliminate any future problems.
Drivers have endured long detours for three years repairs should make the road safer.
“It’s limited access from the foot of the mountain from the Arab area, Union Grove area, and Warrenton area getting back up that part of the county. It’s going to help with volunteer fire departments, it’s going to help with ambulance going back and forth that way. Public safety is our number one issue. The sheriff’s department getting back and forth that part of the county,” said Marshall County Commissioner Ronny Shumate.
Weather permitting, Shumate estimates the project will be finished by July 1st.
