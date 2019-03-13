Lawrence County business owners see alcohol sales as way to offset financial woes

MOULTON, AL (WAFF) - Some Lawrence County business owners tell our partners at the Decatur Daily, they favor countywide alcohol sales saying the extra tax money alcohol sales would generate is needed for county operations.
Most county commissioners agree with the business owners.
Owners of Wiggins Grocery in Speake say they would like to see tax money generated from alcohol sales go toward the schools and roads. They favor the 10-cents-a-gallon fuel tax and say tax revenue from alcohol sales would help.
