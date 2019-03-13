Owner’s goal is to have marina dock in Decatur ‘up and running’ by April 1

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The owner of Riverwalk Marina tells our partners at the Decatur Daily he wants to have the new A-dock finished before the first anniversary of the April 3, 2018 storm.
“The goal is to have it up and running by April 1,” said marina owner Steve Conner.
The storm severely damaged the former structure.
“We’ve been delayed,” Conner said. “It’s all weather related. We’re kind of on track now as best as we could be."
“MariCorp finished demolition work on the old A-dock in early January. The new dock will be about 450 feet in length, with 18 50-foot slips and four 60-foot slips," said Conner.
