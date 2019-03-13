No suspects at large in Tuscumbia shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tuscumbia police say they think there are no suspects on the loose in a deadly shooting that happened near the Willie Green Rec Center last month.
Alonte Nalls and Gavin Cole were killed and a third man was hurt and is still in the hospital.
The police chief says that survivor is not considered a suspect in the case.
The chief wouldn’t go so far as to say who shot which person, but says investigators have accounted for everyone and there’s no threat to the public.
Investigators also say they don’t believe drugs were involved, but admit they may never know exactly what happened.
Read more at the Times Daily.
