Lincoln County inmate’s death ruled homicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - The death of a Lincoln County inmate in September 2018 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Tennessee State Medical Examiner Office.
William Hawk died after an altercation with a guard. Authorities say he was trying to escape when that fight broke out.
Officers claim they were trying to get Hawk under control when he became aggressive.
They say at some point during the altercation he became unresponsive.
Hawk was on the TBI’s most wanted list after police say he shot a woman multiple times.
