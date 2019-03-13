Family of 5 displaced after early morning fire in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - A family of five was displaced after their home caught fire early Wednesday morning on Tillman Drive in Hazel Green.
At this time, firefighters are working on putting out the hot spots. The fire commander believes the home is a total loss because of the significant damage to the bedrooms, hallway and kitchen.
The Red Cross is on its way to help the family.
Fire departments from Moore’s Mill, Hazel Green, and Meridianville volunteer fire departments all responded.
No injuries were reported.
