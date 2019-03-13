Ex-officer used police database to harass women, FL police say

BRADENTON, FL (CNN) - A former officer is accused of targeting women on police databases to get a date.
Investigators said his behavior stretches back six years.
Bradenton Police said former officer Leonel Marines reached out to as many as 150 women with social media, phone calls or home visits.
Investigators said Marines got caught after a woman and her parents reported him for following the woman home from a local store.
He resigned in October after he was pulled from patrol duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.
Bradenton's police chief said Marines would've been fired had he not resigned.
He could face criminal charges. The FBI has taken over the case.
Police released a photo of Marines so the public can provide any additional tips.
Attempts to reach Marines for comment were unsuccessful.
