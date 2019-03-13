Dry and warm today, showers and storms tomorrow

A few light sprinkles are dotting the radar this morning. That activity is expected to continue through the morning, but not everyone will see rain. Today will be a fairly dry day with very warm temperatures. Highs will peak into the mid 70s. The wind speed will pick up through the day, and winds will flow in from a southerly direction at 10-20 mph, and gust around 25-30 mph.
A few showers will begin tonight as our next storm system approaches. The moisture with the front will move eastward and rain will pick up in coverage, especially during the afternoon. Showers and storms tomorrow could be quite strong. Severe storms are not out of the question for tomorrow and could provide damaging winds and flooding threats.
Friday dries out through the day and this weekend will continue the dry trend. After the front passes Thursday night into Friday, temperatures take a big dive. Highs drop into the 60s Friday and into the 50s this weekend. Most of next week will be dry and temperatures will be below average.
